Central Lafourche High School will dismiss at 10 a.m. on January 12 due to an electrical issue.

Superintendent Jarod Martin said that work is being done at the school and a power surge caused an outage and the brief evacuation of one building, which is going to prompt an early dismissal at the campus today at 10 a.m.

Martin said plans are for the school to resume on schedule beyond today.

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

