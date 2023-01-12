Central Lafourche High School will dismiss at 10 a.m. on January 12 due to an electrical issue.
Superintendent Jarod Martin said that work is being done at the school and a power surge caused an outage and the brief evacuation of one building, which is going to prompt an early dismissal at the campus today at 10 a.m.
Martin said plans are for the school to resume on schedule beyond today.
