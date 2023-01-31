To be named Principal of the Year in any school district is an amazing honor. But Galliano Elementary School Principal, Dr. Ragan Lorraine, said to achieve the feat in Lafourche is even sweeter, because she believes our parish has one of the top school systems in the entire state.
Lorraine was named Lafourche Parish Principal of the Year earlier this fall, an accomplishment that the 3-decade educator said is one of the highlights of her career.
She spoke to The Gazette this week and said she’s grateful for the chance to represent our school district, adding that she knows our parish has a team full of wonderful principals.
“It is a huge honor to be Lafourche Parish Principal of the Year,” she said. “This parish has the best administrators in Louisiana. Being selected by my fellow administrators to represent this parish has been a humbling experience.”
Dr. Lorraine said she is so proud of her school, adding that the Galliano Elementary School community is one big family — a family that in recent years has achieved immense success at a state level.
In recent years, GES has been recognized as both a Louisiana Comeback Campus and also 3rd in the state for the most growth for Mastery and Advanced Students in the LEAP.
“Both of these were huge honors for every staff and faculty member because we understand that we are all invested in our students’ education,” Dr. Lorraine said.
To succeed, it takes a great team, and Dr. Lorraine said she is proud of the entire GES team, calling them an extension of her family.
The school prospers, she said, because of the committed work of her faculty and staff.
“Everyone cares for each other, and everyone is treated with respect,” she said. “We come to school to work together, and we leave our personal problems at the door. I want people here that are happy and loving. We spend a lot of time with children, and those children deserve our love, respect, patience and smiling faces all day.”
The principal said she also wants to commend her students and their families for the school’s successes, because parental support is a huge cog in powering a thriving school.
“Our parents are very supportive of their children’s education, which is a huge benefit,” she said. “When parent activities are planned, almost every child has someone here to participate in the activities with them. The saying, ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’ certainly holds true, but a more powerful statement is, ‘It takes a village to educate children.’”
Dr. Lorraine said she loves working with kids, calling it a joy. She said that as principal, she has a lot of different roles within her school. But any time that she gets to directly work with the kids is a special time and a time that she cherishes.
“I love my GES children,” she said. “Children hug you and smile at you and they love you unconditionally. One of my favorite things to do is visit classrooms. I conduct classroom observations, but when the opportunity presents itself for me to work with a child, I’m at my happiest. Their smiles light up my world and warm my heart. Coming to work these past 30 years has been a joy. I would not have wanted to be anywhere else or do anything else. This has been my destiny, and I have truly been blessed.”
Dr. Lorraine said she knows she is nearing the end of her career. She is in her 2nd year of DROP and has tentative plans to retire after the 2023-2024 school year. She said leaving education will be tough, but she is proud of everything she and her team have been able to accomplish so far.
“I am set to retire in June of 2024,” she said. “I will have dedicated 32 1/2 years to Galliano Elementary and will have had a long and successful career. God has blessed me, and I am beyond grateful every day. Walking away from GES in June of 2024 will be extremely hard, so we will have to see what the future holds.”
