The Tank is back!

South Lafourche High School girls' basketball coach Darian Jenkins confirmed tonight that the school's competition gym will re-open tonight for a district game with Ellender.

The gym was destroyed for Hurricane Ida, which tore the roof off the facility, causing extensive repairs. Renovators repaired the roof, laid down a new floor, tore down the old bleachers and placed in new ones, and the gym got cleared for competition today.

Jenkins said in interviews in recent weeks that she couldn't wait to be back home with the team.

South Lafourche played home games at Central Lafourche since Ida.

The JV game will begin at 5:30 p.m. Varsity will start after.

