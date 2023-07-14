FAD Buoy

FAD buoy above the water

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Artificial Reef Program has successfully deployed a Fish Attracting Device (FAD) buoy in LDWF's Mississippi Canyon 148 Reef. 

This particular location, situated approximately 30 nautical miles south-southeast of Venice in 451 feet of water, serves as the site for the buoy. Its precise coordinates are Latitude 28⁰ 47.646' and Longitude 89⁰ 10.527'. Notably, the buoy is visible above the water surface. 

FAD Buoy Underwater

FAD Buoy graphic of underwater

With its primary purpose in mind, this buoy is designed to attract pelagic species like tuna and wahoo. As a result, it provides ample fishing opportunities for anglers who prefer targeting such fish. 

For further information about Louisiana's Artificial Reef Program, please reach out to Mike McDonough. He can be contacted via email at mmcdonough@wlf.la.gov or by phone at 225-763-5418..

Tags

Gazette Head of Operations

Brandi Leblanc has been at The Lafourche Gazette since high school. With 15+ years experience, Brandi knows the ins and outs of creating our print newspaper, specialized in advertising and sales, managing the office and makes sure the company goals are met. She resides in Lockport with her husband and two children.

Recommended for you

Load comments