The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Artificial Reef Program has successfully deployed a Fish Attracting Device (FAD) buoy in LDWF's Mississippi Canyon 148 Reef.
This particular location, situated approximately 30 nautical miles south-southeast of Venice in 451 feet of water, serves as the site for the buoy. Its precise coordinates are Latitude 28⁰ 47.646' and Longitude 89⁰ 10.527'. Notably, the buoy is visible above the water surface.
With its primary purpose in mind, this buoy is designed to attract pelagic species like tuna and wahoo. As a result, it provides ample fishing opportunities for anglers who prefer targeting such fish.
For further information about Louisiana's Artificial Reef Program, please reach out to Mike McDonough. He can be contacted via email at mmcdonough@wlf.la.gov or by phone at 225-763-5418..
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.