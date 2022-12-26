Siren

A suspect was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide in a Christmas night crash in Lafourche that killed a local person.

On Christmas at 8 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C Troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash on La. Highway 308 in Lafourche near Marcello Boulevard.

The crash claimed the life of a passenger, but the identity of that person is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Francisco Lopez-Mendoza, 49, of Raceland, was driving a 2011 Mazda 3 south on La. Highway 308. When in a left curve, the Mazda traveled off the road to the right and then struck a utility pole and overturned.

Although properly restrained, the passenger of the Mazda suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver, Lopez-Mendoza was also properly restrained and was taken to a New Orleans area hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

While at the hospital, Troopers determined the driver to be impaired and arrested him, charging him with driving while impaired, vehicular homicide, careless operation and driver must be licensed. A toxicology sample was collected from the driver and was submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troop C strongly urges drivers to not drink and drive. Nearly half of the fatal crashes in the state are caused by impaired drivers.

Troop C has investigated 47 fatal crashes resulting in 51 deaths in 2022.

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments