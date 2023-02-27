Dr. O. Cleveland Hill came to Nicholls State University in the late 1960s and made history — the first-ever black student-athlete on the history of the university.
While that honor alone would have been plenty enough to forever cement Dr. Hill’s place in Nicholls’ storied history, he didn’t stop at that. Instead, he continued to achieve and will forever go down as one of the most impactful men in the history of our area’s local 4-year university.
Hill is a Nicholls icon — a man who has achieved so much in his life that his story could easily be made into a movie.
Hill is an athletic legend at the university who then became a coach, then a university employee who worked for decades in various capacities.
Today, the university’s College of Education and Behavioral Sciences Building is called the Dr. O. Cleveland Hill Hall — to honor the life of the man.
“Placing Dr. Hill’s name on the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences building, from what he represents, gives all Nicholls students the audacity to hope that if Dr. Hill can go from a student to the dean of a college, I can do this as well,” said Dr. Steven H. Kenney, Jr., Assistant Vice Present for Human Resources, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer and Title IX Coordinator at Nicholls.
When Hill first arrived at Nicholls, the university was not like it is now. The United States was struggling through segregation policies in the 1960s. When Hill took a leap of faith and enrolled at Nicholls, he made University history, but then also evolved and became one of the top players in the history of the program.
Hill was named a team captain as a sophomore — the first-ever non-senior in program history to hold that honor. As a senior, Hill led the team to the NAIA Playoffs and when Hill left the program, he was Nicholls’ all-time scorer and rebounder. He was then drafted into both the NBA and ABA.
But Hill had other plans. He graduated Nicholls in 1973, then joined the Army, serving his country until he returned to Nicholls in the mid-1970s, working as a student assistant coach while earning his Master of Education Degree in 1979.
Hill then worked at East Thibodaux Junior High as a teacher and coach before again returning to Nicholls to be an assistant basketball coach.
He remained at Nicholls, serving as an Assistant Professor of Physical Education and then later the Director of Student Teaching. In 1999, Dr. Hill became the Dean of the College of Education, a position he held until he retired in 2006. Post-Nicholls, Dr. Hill worked as a principal of MAX Charter School, was on the Thibodaux Regional Medical Center Board of Directors and also was worked with the University of Holy Cross in New Orleans.
Dr. Hill was named 2018 Mr. Louisiana Basketball — the highest honor that is handed down annually by the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches — one of the highest honors of Dr. Hill’s career.
The Nicholls legend was also a speaker at Nicholls’ Commencement. In his address, he urged students to follow their dreams and never settle for less than what they believe they are capable of.
Dr. Hill is a Nicholls legend. It’s impossible to tell the story of our community without mentioning his many contributions.
