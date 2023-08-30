Brad Weimer Photography1.JPG

E.D. White's Volleyball teams secured a triumphant sweep against Central Catholic last night, clinching all three games.

The Varsity, JV, and Freshman squads triumphed with scores of 3-0, 2-0, and 2-0, respectively.

Star performances included Brighlyn Ratcliff's 17 kills and a block, Emory Ferret's 11 kills and 2 blocks. Karsyn Breaux led with 25 assists, complemented by Liddy Thibodaux's 10.

The Varsity team showcased stellar defensive play, particularly at the net. Communication within the ED White team proved exceptional, leaving Central Catholic constantly guessing.

Enjoy our photo gallery by Brad Weiner Photography of the Varsity team below:

Brad Weimer Photography2.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography3.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography4.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography5.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography6.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography7.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography8.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography9.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography10.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography11.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography12.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography13.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography14.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography15.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography16.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography17.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography18.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography19.JPG
Brad Weimer Photography20.JPG

