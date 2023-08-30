E.D. White's Volleyball teams secured a triumphant sweep against Central Catholic last night, clinching all three games.
The Varsity, JV, and Freshman squads triumphed with scores of 3-0, 2-0, and 2-0, respectively.
Star performances included Brighlyn Ratcliff's 17 kills and a block, Emory Ferret's 11 kills and 2 blocks. Karsyn Breaux led with 25 assists, complemented by Liddy Thibodaux's 10.
The Varsity team showcased stellar defensive play, particularly at the net. Communication within the ED White team proved exceptional, leaving Central Catholic constantly guessing.
Enjoy our photo gallery by Brad Weiner Photography of the Varsity team below:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.